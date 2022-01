HMM: Former NASA administrator Bridenstine endorses candidate in Virginia congressional race. “Bridenstine told SpaceNews he decided to endorse John Henley, a former U.S. Air Force legislative liaison who worked on the standup of the U.S. Space Force, because of his space and national security expertise. Henley announced Jan. 20 he will be running for the House seat in Virginia’s 10th district currently occupied by two-term incumbent Jennifer Wexton (D).”