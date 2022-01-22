January 22, 2022
MATTHEW CONTINETTI: Joe Biden Doesn’t Know What You’re Talking About. “To watch Biden at the lectern was to experience shock and dismay interspersed with moments of alarm and dark humor. No wonder he hides from the media.”
