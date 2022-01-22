«
January 22, 2022

MATTHEW CONTINETTI: Joe Biden Doesn’t Know What You’re Talking About. “To watch Biden at the lectern was to experience shock and dismay interspersed with moments of alarm and dark humor. No wonder he hides from the media.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:43 am
