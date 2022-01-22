January 22, 2022
ENZO ENDED: Mechanic totals $3.4M Ferrari after smashing into tree stump on test drive.
A mechanic totaled a $3.4 million Ferrari when he smashed into a tree stump on a test drive.
The bright red Enzo sports car, one of only 400 made, had two wheels ripped off and may be irreparable.
Local reports suggest a dealership mechanic was behind the wheel. He escaped unhurt but was taken to the hospital for a check-up.
A witness to Tuesday’s smash in Baarn, Netherlands, said: “I think he wanted to turn back to the dealership.”
Just 400 of the mid-engine dream cars left the Ferrari production line between 2002 and 2004.
The photos are painful to look at; here’s Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s Enzo, shortly after delivery, looking much happier: