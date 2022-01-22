January 22, 2022

ENZO ENDED: Mechanic totals $3.4M Ferrari after smashing into tree stump on test drive.

A mechanic totaled a $3.4 million Ferrari when he smashed into a tree stump on a test drive.

The bright red Enzo sports car, one of only 400 made, had two wheels ripped off and may be irreparable.

Local reports suggest a dealership mechanic was behind the wheel. He escaped unhurt but was taken to the hospital for a check-up.

A witness to Tuesday’s smash in Baarn, Netherlands, said: “I think he wanted to turn back to the dealership.”

Just 400 of the mid-engine dream cars left the Ferrari production line between 2002 and 2004.