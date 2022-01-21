January 21, 2022

THE ONLY PIPELINES BIDEN SUPPORTS ARE THE ONES THAT BENEFIT RUSSIA: US No Longer Supports EastMed Gas Pipeline. “Washington no longer supports the proposed EastMed gas pipeline from Israel to Europe, according to a Jerusalem diplomatic source. The Biden administration reportedly informed Israeli, Greek, and Cypriot officials in recent weeks of its change in attitude.”

See, this pipeline helps Israel, whom the Biden administration doesn’t like, and hurts Russia, by limiting its leverage with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

