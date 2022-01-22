January 22, 2022
LOTS OF TEEN TRUCK DRIVERS IN THE ARMY: US to allow teens to become truck drivers to combat supply chain issues.
It might also be useful to pay drivers more, and to reduce the regulatory load the federal government has imposed.
LOTS OF TEEN TRUCK DRIVERS IN THE ARMY: US to allow teens to become truck drivers to combat supply chain issues.
It might also be useful to pay drivers more, and to reduce the regulatory load the federal government has imposed.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.