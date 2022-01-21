January 21, 2022

TEXAS JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN’S FEDERAL WORKER VACCINE MANDATE. CBS News is quick to get both T-words in there; Trump and Texas: “A U.S. judge in Texas issued a nationwide injunction on Friday barring the federal government from enforcing President Joe Biden’s requirement that federal workers without qualifying medical or religious exemptions be vaccinated for COVID-19. Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by then-President Donald Trump, ruled that opponents of Mr. Biden’s vaccination mandate for federal employees were likely to succeed at trial and blocked the government from enforcing the requirement.”

Somehow I don’t think they lost much sleep over the legendary “Hawaiian Judges” blocking The Bad Orange Man’s agenda.

UPDATE: Ace of Spades writes, “your employer does not have the right of Medical Prima Nochtae over you, which leftwing professors would grasp if a conservative president mandated, say, that all female government workers not get abortions or whatever. And the president’s power to order about the bureaucracy is limited by the powers actually given to him by Congress. And Congress has not given him this power…I saw a commentator, I forget who, maybe Brit Hume, note that Presidents and their attorneys are usually mindful not just about the personal price of losing on their claims of presidential power, but about the historic price of losing on claims of presidential power for all future presidents. And so that most presidents do not roll the dice and say ‘YOLO’ on very dubious, weak claims of power, knowing that in all likelihood the courts will say ‘No’ and put up a firm limit on presidential power. Brandon doesn’t roll that way, obviously. His presidency is not just disastrous for the nation’s current citizenry, but for all future occupants of the White House. This small, nasty, weak little man is enfeebling the office of the presidency for all future presidents out of pique and senility-caused anger.”