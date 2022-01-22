January 22, 2022

GOOD. Judge Admonished for Ad Which Said He “Got Into Law in Part to Advocate for Marginalized Communities.” “Judge Keenan admitted the ad could confuse the public into thinking that he, as a judge, advocated for marginalized communities. . . . The ad in which Judge Keenan appeared does not promote confidence in the judiciary. It has the appearance of impropriety. The language of the ad reasonably can be read to suggest that Judge Keenan has a leaning, or preference, and would advocate accordingly for marginalized communities. He is ‘changing the world.’ A reasonable reader could also infer the same message from this ad.”