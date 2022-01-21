«
»

January 21, 2022

INSTITUTIONALIZED CHILD ABUSE: I’m a Public School Teacher. The Kids Aren’t Alright. “My students were taught to think of themselves as vectors of disease. This has fundamentally altered their understanding of themselves.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:06 pm
