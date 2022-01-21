January 21, 2022

THANK GOODNESS THE ADULTS ARE BACK IN CHARGEL Joe Biden’s gaffe may have inadvertently revealed the truth about his Ukraine policy.

According to the Ukrainians, that was a particularly dangerous thing to do as Mr Putin’s preferred option is believed to be a limited incursion.

It led to suspicions a deal was being done behind Ukraine’s back. Indeed, the fear in Kyiv was that Mr Biden had not so much been wrong, but that he had inadvertently told the truth.

Whatever he meant, it was an example of Mr Biden saying too much, and talking loosely, a failing for which he has form.

In his first press conference for 78 days, the President was perhaps seeking to demonstrate his command of detail, ultimately speaking for almost two hours.

But the moment he finished White House officials desperately scrambled to “clean up” the remarks on Ukraine.