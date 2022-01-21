January 21, 2022

BUGATTI CHIRON OWNER TARGETED BY TRANSPORT MINISTRY AFTER 260MPH HIGH SPEED RUN ON AUTOBAHN:

Here, I should note that this was completely legal as the A2, the road used for this run, hasn’t got a speed limit and is known around the world as somewhere you can take your car to the peak of its performance – in a straight line anyway.

But now Germany’s Transport Ministry has criticised the driver and is accusing him of putting other drivers in danger after he posted a video of the stunt to YouTube (see above).

Despite the run taking place at 4:50am, where there’s barely any traffic on the road, the Transport Ministry said in a statement that it doesn’t condone driving at such high speeds on its public roads. It said it “rejects any behaviour in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users”.

Passer, estimated to be worth over $300 million and is the Czech Republic’s 33rd richest person in the country, is now being accused of breaking the following law: “Anyone participating in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered or obstructed or inconvenienced more than is unavoidable under the circumstances.”