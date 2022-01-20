STEPHANIE GRISHAM MAKES WILD CLAIMS ABOUT ‘SECRET MEETINGS’ AHEAD OF JAN. 6TH:

The infotainment industry’s sources claim that Grisham’s testimony was “more significant” than expected, but there is nothing unusual about the sitting US President having meetings in which not every single solitary person in the White House is included.

Nonetheless, Grisham’s nothing-burger continues to gain traction in the media.