January 20, 2022

THE MORE THEY TALK ABOUT DIVERSITY, THE MORE THEY PRACTICE CONFORMITY: From Hiring to Admissions, Universities Seek Ideological Conformity in Applicants.

And the more they talk about “inclusion” the more they try to isolate and exclude those who are different.

UPDATE: From a friend: “As I’ve noted many times, the people who currently insist that CRT is just an obscure method of thinking from advanced law school seminars are the same people who also demand statements expressing a commitment to CRT principles as a condition of hiring for a faculty job in the astronomy, economics, math, biology, or engineering departments. Increasingly, they are also demanding the same for college admissions in both undergrad and grad school.”