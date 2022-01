PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Emerson College punished students for “racism” because they handed out stickers reading “China kind of sus.” People are fighting back. A reader sends this pic from Boston, at the corner of Boylston & Tremont:

There’s also the EmersonKindaSus website, set up by our friends at F.I.R.E.

Remember, make bureaucrats — and educrats’ — lives uncomfortable, and they’ll change their behavior.