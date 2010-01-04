January 19, 2022

MIDTERM BATTLEFIELD PREP BY NPR: The Movement To Stick Inflation Blame On Biden.

It’s hard to say how widespread use of these stickers actually is, but they’re all over the Internet. If you search “Biden sticker” on Google, they immediately pop up. In between TikTok videos of orangutans driving golf carts and a chipmunk named Squishy filling up his cheeks with nuts, there are hundreds of videos of TikTokers placing “I did that!” stickers on gas pumps. Dozens of online merchants sell packs of them on sites like Amazon and Etsy, usually for around 8 or 9 bucks for 100 stickers. Etsy seller JolieJamesStyle typically sells “handmade jewelry with healing properties,” but now they’re selling Biden “I did that!” stickers. Kara Allbaugh, who owns a small design and marketing company in Columbus, Nebraska, says she started a secondary business selling these stickers on Etsy back in October. She says they’ve been flying off the shelves. “I don’t know how long this will go on for, but it’s still funny because now you can just put them on everything, not just gas,” she says.

Even before their recent en-wokening, NPR has always really hated grassroots protests by the right. Flashback: Taxpayer-Funded Immaturity: NPR Teaches Readers ‘To Speak Tea Bag.’

—NewsBusters, January 4, 2010.

As Glenn noted in October of 2016, “I’m increasingly concerned that the neutralization of the Tea Party movement — an effort by both major parties — may have convinced a lot of people that civics-book style polite political participation is for chumps.”

Incidentally, regarding that third link, why are Democrat monopoly institutions such cesspits of rampant ignorance and homophobia?

Related: How Journalism Abandoned the Working Class. “For a long time, the notion that America is an unrepentant white-supremacist state—one that confers power and privilege to white people and systematically denies them to people of color—was the province of far-left activists and academics. But over the past decade, it’s found its way into the mainstream, largely through liberal media outlets like the New York Times, NPR, MSNBC, the Washington Post, Vox, CNN, the New Republic, and the Atlantic. What changed? Most obviously: white liberals. Their enthusiasm for wokeness created a feedback loop with the media outlets to which they are paying subscribers. And the impact has been monumental: Once distinct publications and news channels are now staggeringly uniform.”