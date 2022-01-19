January 19, 2022

CONFLICT OVER SCHOOL DISCIPLINE: There’s a good chance Tennessee’s new law empowering teachers to keep order in their classrooms will come into conflict with the Biden Administration, which has made noises about reviving the Obama Administration’s race-based school discipline policy. (See my article: The Department of Education’s Obama-Era Initiative on Racial Disparities in School Discipline: Wrong for Students and Teachers, Wrong on the Law.) After nearly two years of zoom classes, the last thing students need is to spend the rest of their school years in a chaotic classrooms.