January 18, 2022

MARTIN LUTHER KING ON RESISTING STATE AUTHORITY: Martin Luther King on the Ethics of Resistance to State Authority. “I think King was right about this, and that, for many unjust laws, we have no obligation to obey.”

My sense is that a law or regulation is at best an opening bid. Is it binding, legally or morally? Maybe, but the presumption should be neutral at best, or, realistically, highly skeptical. After all, laws and regulations are the products of legislators and bureaucrats, who are presumptively corrupt and dishonest. And everybody know that, really.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:17 am
