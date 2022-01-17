January 17, 2022

FAILED PRESIDENCY: AP: After Biden’s first year, the virus and disunity rage on. “But the world also witnessed Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan, a chaotic withdrawal that brought more than 124,000 to safety but stranded thousands of desperate Afghans who had been loyal to the United States and hundreds of U.S. citizens and green card holders. Discounting warnings from military and diplomatic advisers, Biden misjudged the Taliban’s tenacity and the staying power of Afghan security forces that had seen crucial U.S. military support vanish. He then blamed Afghans for all that went wrong. Millions of Afghans face the threat of famine in the first winter following the Taliban takeover.”

And that’s just the beginning of the catastrophic failures of this disastrous administration.

And you know, the election fraud claims will gain strength as people want to avoid responsibility for putting these disastrous clowns in power.