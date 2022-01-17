January 17, 2022

WATCH: Behavior and body language expert breaks down Kamala Harris’s interview responses.

“She stammers as she tries to navigate what to say,” Hartley said. “When you’re feeling stressed, you lose your cadence, your normal cadence, and you lose your ability to structure language. … I think [Melvin] is under her skin here, and he knows it.”

The behavior and body language expert said it is difficult to know if Harris is lying in her comments about the 2024 presidential ticket but that she was hedging and did not have an answer.

“That would roll off my tongue if I knew I was going to be the running mate in 2024,” Hartley said. “I would say, ‘Eh, there is nothing to that. That’s just garbage’ and just push it aside. You didn’t see that. You saw stress, and you saw her blink rate go through the roof. Good indicators that something is going on inside her body.”

Hartley added that body language aside, Harris redirecting when answering questions is an indicator that she is unprepared.