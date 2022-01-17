January 17, 2022

OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH EAST COLLEYVILLE: AP Deletes and Corrects Tweet Saying Texas Synagogue Standoff Issue Was ‘Not Connected to Jewish Community.’

Related: Why Were Authorities So Evasive About the Synagogue Gunman’s Motive? “Is it that authorities are now so afraid of being accused of inciting anti-Muslim hate crimes that they are reluctant to acknowledge the obvious? The quickest and easiest way to convince people that the threat of jihadism is much, much worse than they thought is for law enforcement authorities to appear like they’re hiding something or afraid to speak the truth.”