I HOPE THEY TAKE HIM UP ON IT: Air Force F-35 pilot Hasard Lee challenges AI firm to a fighter fly-off. “Here at Sandboxx News, we’re known to play favorites when it comes to pilots, so when our friend and contributing writer Hasard Lee reached out to tell us that he recently issued a public challenge to pit him and his F-35 against any fully autonomous aircraft in a complex real–world simulated battlefield environment, we certainly took notice.”