«

January 17, 2022

GIVEN THIS AMOUNTED TO A BIO-WEAPON RELEASE BY CHINA:  The New Fauci Emails May Be Even More Damning Than You Think.

And that they’re already our declared enemy, can we call it treason now? And treat it appropriately?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.