FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOMS: Why Was The Volcano Explosion in Tonga So Violent, And What to Expect Now? “It remains unclear if this is the climax of the eruption. It represents a major magma pressure release, which may settle the system. A warning, however, lies in geological deposits from the volcano’s previous eruptions. These complex sequences show each of the 1000-year major caldera eruption episodes involved many separate explosion events.”