January 16, 2022
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Wake County NC Democrat tweet includes image disparaging parents.
On Jan. 15, the Wake County Democrats issued a Tweet in support of certain Wake County School board members, notably leaving out member Karen Carter.
The tweet includes an image apparently depicting school board attendees (parents) as conspiracy theorists, white supremacists, anti-vax, and Jan. 6 protesters.
Classy stuff; treating parents as the enemy contributed to Terry McAuliffe‘s defeat in November and is one of (many) factors driving Biden’s poll numbers off a cliff: Senators Demand Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Explain Role in Letter That Called Parents Domestic Terrorists.