January 16, 2022

IT’S COME TO THIS: Salt Lake Tribune editorial demands governor “deploy the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination would not be allowed, well, anywhere:”

Were Utah a truly civilized place, the governor’s next move would be to find a way to mandate the kind of mass vaccination campaign we should have launched a year ago, going as far as to deploy the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination would not be allowed, well, anywhere. But it may be too late for that, politically and medically.

As Clay Travis tweets in response, “The Salt Lake City newspaper wants the Utah national guard to not allow unvaccinated people to leave their homes. This is mindless, anti-science insanity — omicron is infecting everyone — but these ‘journalists’ are demanding totalitarianism. And they think they’re the good guys.”