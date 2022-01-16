January 16, 2022

A UNITER. NOT A DIVIDER! Jon Gabriel: Joe Biden promised to unify us, and he has. Most voters agree that they don’t like him.

Year One of the Biden presidency was a mixed bag. From COVID-19 to Afghanistan to the economy, Joe’s had a rocky start. Still, he’s delivered big on one promise.

In his inaugural address, Biden said, “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation.”

Boy, has he delivered. Across dividing lines of age, race and gender, the country is united on one point: Nobody likes Joe Biden.