January 16, 2022

WHAT A STATEMENT BY THE BUFFALO BILLS: Bills vs. Patriots score: Josh Allen tosses five touchdowns on historic night as Buffalo blows out New England.

The Buffalo Bills have advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and did so in impressive fashion as they ran the New England Patriots out of Orchard Park, 47-17. This game was a rout essentially from the jump. Josh Allen and the Bills offense marched 70 yards down the field on the opening possession and the quarterback was able to complete a sideline touchdown throw to tight end Dawson Knox to give the Bills the early lead. From there, it was all Buffalo.

The Bills scored on all four of their first half possessions to build up a 24-point lead by halftime, which essentially put the game in cruise control. In the second half, they kept their foot on the gas, adding 20 points to their advantage, which towards the end of the game felt more like a coronation for the bonafide powerhouse in the AFC East for the foreseeable future.