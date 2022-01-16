January 16, 2022

ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE, STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY: Man holding people in Colleyville, Texas, synagogue dead, all hostages released safely.

Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI Dallas field office, said the hostage taker was thought to have been “singularly focused on one issue not specifically related to the Jewish community.”

As Gabriel Malor tweets, “He took hostages at a synagogue on a Saturday. Pretty sure this act of terrorism was targeted at the Jewish community, champ.”