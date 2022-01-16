January 16, 2022

TRUST THE HEALTH PROFESSIONALS: Study: Cancer patients given high-dose radiation treatments even near end of life. “Many older cancer patients whose disease has spread to other parts of the body continue to receive high-dose radiation therapy, despite guidelines that recommend against its use under these conditions, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Health Forum found. In the review of data for more than 500,000 radiotherapy doses, or radiation treatments, administered to Medicare beneficiaries, nearly 4% of the patients involved died within 90 days of their last session, the researchers said.”