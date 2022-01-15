January 15, 2022

MAKE THE RUBBLE BOUNCE: Glenn Youngkin and Company Start Things off by Going Scorched Earth in Virginia. “On his first day in office, Youngkin is going to sign an order to eliminate the state-wide mask mandate for children in schools. That’s in response to the overwhelming amount of data that masks in schools have been one of the most useless, asinine policies of the COVID-19 pandemic. . . . Further, Youngkin also announced the hiring of outspoken anti-CRT voice Jillian Balow as Education Superintendent, which will hopefully help to rein in the state’s rogue school boards. Clearly, things aren’t going the way Larry Hogan’s administration went in Maryland.”

Good.