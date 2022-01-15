January 15, 2022

FASCISM IS THE GOVERNMENT WORKING THROUGH PRIVATE COMPANIES: Biden Attempts to Circumvent Supreme Court, Calls on Private Companies to Mandate Vaccinations.

Just GO Brandon!

(In other news, my family has been battling an upper respiratory infection all of 2022. Just when we think we’re over it, it comes back. Which is why my posting has been a bit sporadic. No, as far as we know it’s not COVID — or at least the tests come back negative, for what it’s worth. But we’ve decided to nickname it Biden: It arrives when no one wants it; it makes you miserable and prevents getting any work done; and just when you think you’re rid of it, it comes back. In the end all you can do is hunker down and hope it’s not replaced by something even dumber and more evil.)