«
»

January 15, 2022

NOT PARODY. IT’S A VERY OLD MARXIST DREAM:  Progressive or Parody? Leftist Columnist Wants You to Give Up Your Kids for ‘True Equity’.

Like most Marxist dreams should he attempt to enact it in America, he won’t like the results.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:32 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.