January 15, 2022

UNIVERSITIES IMPOSING TOTALITARIANISM WITH “COMMUNITY COMPACTS.” “They are able to ban free expression without banning free expression, using fear of the consequences of noncompliance as a blunt object to do so. In doing so, coupled with the implementation of snitch lines, they prevent a lot of discussion in between students. . . . These schools have created an ecosystem where the only acceptable social trait is that of blind compliance to unaccountable administrative bureaucrats.”