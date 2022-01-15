January 15, 2022

JOHN NOLTE: CNN Lost 90 Percent of Its Audience. “CNN is left-wing talk radio with pictures, and CNN is failing at that because MSNBC does it a whole lot better with superior production values and appealing anchors. CNN is also in a death loop. Unlike MSNBC, which is honest about its biases, CNN still poses as a news outlet, but… CNN is constantly caught lying about the news or fabricating it. No one likes to be lied to, not even Democrats, which is why more Democrats watch MSNBC and even Fox News.”