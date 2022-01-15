January 15, 2022

“EQUITY” IS NOT ACTUALLY A VALUE: Column: California should abolish parenthood, in the name of equity. “My solution — making raising your own children illegal — is simple, and while we wait for the legislation to pass, we can act now: the rich and poor should trade kids, and homeowners might swap children with their homeless neighbors. Now, I recognize that some naysayers will dismiss such a policy as ghastly, even totalitarian. But my proposal is quite modest, a fusion of traditional philosophy and today’s most common political obsessions.”