January 14, 2022

GOVERNMENT MOTORS: Consumer Reports: Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra Have Major Engine Problems. “Out of a possible five points possible for reliability, both the Silverado and Sierra received one point, which is the worst score.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:43 pm
