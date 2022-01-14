January 14, 2022
GOVERNMENT MOTORS: Consumer Reports: Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra Have Major Engine Problems. “Out of a possible five points possible for reliability, both the Silverado and Sierra received one point, which is the worst score.”
GOVERNMENT MOTORS: Consumer Reports: Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra Have Major Engine Problems. “Out of a possible five points possible for reliability, both the Silverado and Sierra received one point, which is the worst score.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.