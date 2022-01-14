«
»

January 14, 2022

SEAN TRENDE: What Biden’s Approval Rating Means for the Midterms. “Although the presidential election isn’t for another 2½ years, the midterm elections are fast approaching. In our increasingly polarized and nationalized politics, the single most determinative factor in midterm outcomes is the president’s job approval. . . . Assuming the parties don’t nominate particularly weak candidates and there are no further retirements, a Republican-controlled Senate starts to come into the picture when Biden’s job approval falls to around 51% and becomes the most likely outcome at around 48%.”

Don’t get cocky. If you care, you need to be out there volunteering, working, and donating. And no, commenting on blogs, even this one, doesn’t count.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:52 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.