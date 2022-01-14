January 14, 2022

SEAN TRENDE: What Biden’s Approval Rating Means for the Midterms. “Although the presidential election isn’t for another 2½ years, the midterm elections are fast approaching. In our increasingly polarized and nationalized politics, the single most determinative factor in midterm outcomes is the president’s job approval. . . . Assuming the parties don’t nominate particularly weak candidates and there are no further retirements, a Republican-controlled Senate starts to come into the picture when Biden’s job approval falls to around 51% and becomes the most likely outcome at around 48%.”

Don’t get cocky. If you care, you need to be out there volunteering, working, and donating. And no, commenting on blogs, even this one, doesn’t count.