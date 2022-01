WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Army readies to deliver first set of Strykers with 50-kilowatt laser weapons. “The Army has dubbed its Directed Energy Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense system ‘Guardian.’ After testing its first prototype last spring at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, against one-, two-, and three-class unmanned aircraft systems and rockets, artillery and mortars, the service is planning to conduct more tests this month.”