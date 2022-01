OH MY: Soros-backed Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby indicted on 4 felonies. “Federal prosecutors allege that Mosby lied to falsely obtain a withdrawal from her savings account based on a policy related to the coronavirus pandemic. She is also accused of lying on a mortgage application for the home purchase.”

Not just any home, but two Florida vacation homes.

Previously: Recall, Remove & Replace Every Last Soros Prosecutor.

“Try, Convict & Imprison” works, too.