January 13, 2022

DOJ CHARGES OATH KEEPERS WITH ‘SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY:’ Interestingly, the DOJ announcement describes the charges with reference to the statute’s inclusion of efforts to oppose or delay execution of a law, not its reference “to conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them …” But watch, the MSM and the Schumer/Pelosi crowd will frame it rhetorically as if the defendants are being charged with conspiracy to overthrow the government.