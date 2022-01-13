January 13, 2022

RUY TEIXEIRA: The Democrats’ Voting Rights Chimera.

The Democratic focus in the new year has been on trying to pass some version of voting rights reform. President Biden went down to Georgia and put the effort in stark terms: “Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

Teixeira appropriately calls that sort of language “unhinged level of hyperbole.” How’s that playing out for them? Sinema to deliver a Senate floor “double down” against Biden’s filibuster attacks.

And she does: Sinema Deals Death Blow to Biden’s Final Push to Suspend Filibuster.