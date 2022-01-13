«
January 13, 2022

FLASHBACK: When Americans have more faith in the military than the political class, democracy is in trouble. On the bright side, thanks to Gen. Mark Milley and the Afghanistan debacle, faith in the military has dropped a lot.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 3:28 pm
