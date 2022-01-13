January 13, 2022

OLD GUARD GOP’S INSANE STRATEGY ON VOTING RIGHTS REFORM: Democrats claim democracy will die if elections aren’t federalized to keep those racist Republicans from making a repeat of 2020 impossible. Old Guard Republicans, according to Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist, are totally out to lunch on the issue.

“The Washington Post this month reported that at least 69 percent of Republicans are seriously concerned about the 2020 election. Perhaps the worst thing a party could do if it cared about serious political power would be to signal that the issue means so little to them. This pathetic cowardice and incompetent weakness are exactly what Republican voters are sick to death of,” Hemingway writes.

This is yet another illustration of why the GOP Establishment so richly deserves its label as the “stupid party.”