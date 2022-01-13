January 13, 2022

OH, DEAR. I GUESS TOM DOESN’T REALIZE THEY WERE CO-OPTED DECADES AGO: The Co-opting Of Institutions.

Look, they’re used to hiding behind the massive umbrella of an all-encompassing mass-media which makes them look like they’re reasonable and middle of the road. The left can’t cope with the fact that umbrella is now transparent and we can see what they’re doing.

But in a sense it’s good. He’s right about thinking for ourselves and stopping trusting the corrupt institutions. At some point their vital functions will need to be replaced. For now, all thinking people should point, mock them and make duck noises.