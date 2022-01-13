January 13, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: Kevin McCarthy: Biden White House Likes High Gas Prices, ‘Whole Plan All About Green New Deal.’

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told Breitbart News that Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration enjoys high gas prices because the Democrats are using that crisis to try to force Americans to accept their radical Green New Deal agenda. “If you listen to the White House, they say having a high price of gasoline is good, right?” McCarthy said. “Their whole plan is all about the Green New Deal, right? There is a bridge before you ever move from a combustion engine or others. If you have an electric car, you have to charge it. You have to have electricity for it. If you want to buy an electric car, they’re about $50,000.” McCarthy’s comments came during the latest On The Hill long-form video special, taped in December at an Eastern Market establishment on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. McCarthy in late November set a new record for the longest floor speech in U.S. House history, defeating a previous record by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, when he made his case against the now-dead Build Back Better multitrillion-dollar Biden agenda bill. During that speech, he noted that he could not afford a Tesla or another electric car because they are too expensive. In the interview, McCarthy expanded on that by noting the Democrats are rewarding the wealthy who can afford electric vehicles and penalizing working class Americans who cannot.

In other words, Obama retreads are following the same playbook as the original Obama administration: “We’re going to keep at it to ensure the American people are paying their fair share for gas,” is the perfect Kinsley Gaffe for an Obama administration retread like Biden: As Steven Chu, Obama’s then-incoming energy secretary, told the Wall Street Journal in the fall of 2008: “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”

So is it fair to ask if Biden is on the payroll of Putin? As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing: Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could

Blocking oil and gas pipelines

Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions

Cutting U.S. military spending

Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.

“Yep,” Glenn added in late 2019. “You know who did do these things? Obama. You know who supports these things now? Democrats.”

