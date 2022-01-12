January 12, 2022

BLUE STATE BLUES: Even Mark Zuckerberg is leaving California for Texas. “Months of speculation have come to an end as California-based Meta Platforms Inc. — the parent company of Facebook — recently leased the entire commercial half of Sixth and Guadalupe, the 66-story high-rise under construction downtown that will be Austin’s tallest building when finished. The social media company has also pledged hundreds more jobs in the Texas capital.”

Presumably related: How High Will California’s Taxes Go Before There’s No One Left To Tax?

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): This is why I’m supporting the Fresh Start States “Welcome Wagon” Initiative.