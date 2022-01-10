January 10, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: American Airlines apologizes about pilot with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sticker.

American Airlines (AA) went viral after responding to a Twitter user Saturday who complained about a pilot because he had a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker on his luggage.

A Twitter user who has since made her Twitter account private took a picture of the sticker and sent it to the airline, asking if they accept “cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they’re in uniform.”

“We are not the only passengers who noticed and were disgusted,” the user added.

The official Twitter account of AA responded to the user’s public complaint, tweeting, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team. Please DM any additional details.

The user went on to post what she claimed were direct messages with representatives for the airline, who assured her that her complaints had been forwarded to the proper authorities for internal review.