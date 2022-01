WHEN YOU LIVE IN A BUBBLE: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg surprised by ‘push back’ — defends policies. People unhappy with crime in NYC should protest in mobs outside his home and hound him out of restaurants. Because the left has taught us that this is how to respond to criminal justice policies you don’t like. And what’s he going to do, put you in jail? He’s stopped that. . . .

