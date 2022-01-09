January 9, 2022
NAVY TRAINING GOES WOKE: Boot camp to include classes on suicide prevention, hazing, racism and sexual assault after numerous crisis over past number of years.
- The Navy will add two weeks of training to its boot camp program that focusing on suicide and sexual assault prevention, hazing and extremism
- Navy Officials said it would tackle the problems the agency has faced involving the rise of suicides and sexual assaults, as well as fires and deadly ship collisions
- It also includes the rise of extremism after several former and active military members took part in the January 6 Capitol riot
- The changes were first suggested after the Navy found crew members were ill-prepared to stop a fire that destroyed a $1.2 billion ship in 2020
And possibly more:
What could go wrong?
Meanwhile, at the House of Stephanopoulos: ABC’s This Week Uses Jan 6 Anniversary to Smear Military As ‘Extremists.’