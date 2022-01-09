January 9, 2022

NAVY TRAINING GOES WOKE: Boot camp to include classes on suicide prevention, hazing, racism and sexual assault after numerous crisis over past number of years.

The Navy will add two weeks of training to its boot camp program that focusing on suicide and sexual assault prevention, hazing and extremism

Navy Officials said it would tackle the problems the agency has faced involving the rise of suicides and sexual assaults, as well as fires and deadly ship collisions

It also includes the rise of extremism after several former and active military members took part in the January 6 Capitol riot

The changes were first suggested after the Navy found crew members were ill-prepared to stop a fire that destroyed a $1.2 billion ship in 2020

And possibly more:

What could go wrong?

Meanwhile, at the House of Stephanopoulos: ABC’s This Week Uses Jan 6 Anniversary to Smear Military As ‘Extremists.’