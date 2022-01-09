January 9, 2022

“TWO YEARS LATER HARDLY ANYTHING HAS CHANGED:” Dems Back to Shoving COVID Cases Into Nursing Homes. “If Cuomo’s downfall showed anything, it’s that there is still zero accountability for shoving COVID cases into nursing homes, resulting in a significant portion of the deaths during the pandemic. So why should the Dems stop doing it? Ask Gov. Ned Lamont over in Connecticut. New York and New Jersey showed why putting COVID patients into nursing homes is a horrifying act of eugenics. Is that going to change anything right next door. Nope.”