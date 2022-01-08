January 8, 2022

DESPITE ALL THE JANUARY 6 HYSTERIA: Rock bottom: Biden’s net favorable rating now lower than Trump’s. “It could be worse for him. He could be Kamala Harris.”

Let me correct the headline, though: Rock bottom so far. In fact, the January 6 hysteria has gotten so little traction because the Biden presidency so far has been so awful on the merits. On economics, on Covid, on foreign policy — you name it, he’s blown it. How long before a big swathe of voters looks on January 6 as a failed opportunity to save the nation? At this rate, not long, but certainly it’s hard to make the idea of blocking Biden’s accession look horrible when Biden’s accession looks so horrible. I mean, when a bunch of insiders more or less openly form a “cabal” to install a senile incompetent and then proceed to loot the treasury, we’re already into late-Roman Empire stuff and the cast of Hamilton only underscores that by way of comparison.

Related: More believe in cheating in 2020 election, hit ‘Zuckerbucks.’ “Angered by growing reports that Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg steered vote-generating donations to pro-Biden counties, more voters believe that cheating occurred in the 2020 elections. Shoving aside repeated liberal media dismissals of cheating claims, those who believe it occurred increased from 56% in October to 59% in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll previewed for Secrets.”